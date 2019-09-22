NRIs at the Howdy Modi event talking to ANI in NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday. Photo/ANI
NRIs at the Howdy Modi event talking to ANI in NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday. Photo/ANI

NRG stadium reverberates with chants of 'Welcome Modiji' ahead of Howdy Modi

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:17 IST

Houston (USA), Sept 22 (ANI): India's unity in diversity is on full display at the NRG Stadium here ahead of the "Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event, with the Indian diaspora sporting everything from traditional kurtas to modern t-shirts, skullcaps and turbans in the jam-packed venue.
"There is an eagerness, excitement and optimism for the event here. I am expecting to hear how India and the United States are planning to work together, on a lot of different fronts especially business," one of the enthusiastic audience member who had reached the venue well before time told ANI here.
Members of a big group who had arrived from the Hindu Temple of The Woodlands, a society which was one of the first Hindu temples in the Greater Houston area said, "Our hope is that India and America get closer and form strong ties. We have been working for the past two months just to see Modiji here, we are here from the Hindu temple of the Woodlands, it is a historic event and therefore we are very excited to be here. The hopes are really high."
"We are here to listen to Modiji and just him, to see him in our hometown is really special. We worked really hard for this," another member of the group said.
The environment in the NRG Stadium was charged up with the beats of dhol, and chants of 'Welcome Modi', and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.
The mega event will witness leaders of the two largest democracies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump, sharing a stage before the largest gathering ever -- over 50,000 Indian-Americans -- for an elected foreign leader visiting the US.
The roughly three-hour-long event is being organised at the sprawling NRG Football Stadium, one of the largest in the US, which has served as a venue for some of the most impressive events starring Beyonce, Metallica, to name a few.
The summit, with the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations.
The event is not just the biggest event for the Indian Prime Minister but also becomes the biggest event held by any foreign leader in America.
The sheer size and the enthusiasm for the event also marks a big change in the scale of interaction between the Indian Prime Minister with the NRIs living on foreign soil.
The excitement amongst the Indian diaspora can be ascertained from the fact that the people arriving at the stadium included some who had come off from neighbouring Canada to witness the event. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:41 IST

Union Minister Jitendra Singh compares Kashmir lockdown to Emergency

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): In an apparent comparison between the Kashmiri lockdown and past period of emergency, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that the detained leaders of the valley will be released in lesser duration than what Atal Bihari Vajpayee and other l

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:40 IST

Digvijaya Singh hits out at PM Modi, FM for 'killing' small traders

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that the Centre has reduced the corporate tax rate but taxes have not been lowered for small traders of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:29 IST

Ajmer: 8 dead, 20 injured in bus-truck accident

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Eight people were killed and more than 20 other passengers were injured when their bus collided with a truck near Lamana village here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:28 IST

Karnataka: Byrathi Suresh behind death of Siddaramaiah's son,...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Congress MLA Byrathi Suresh was the reason behind the death of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Rakesh, who passed away in 2016, alleged Congress leader and disqualified MLA MTB Nagaraj on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:24 IST

Congress mulls farm loan waiver, relief to small industries in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): For the Haryana Assembly polls, Congress is mulling to include the farm loan waiver scheme and measures to give some relief to small industries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:40 IST

MP: Woman who carries the 'kuli' badge with pride

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Meet Lakshmi, a 30-year-old woman working as a porter (kuli) at Bhopal's railway station.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:34 IST

Chidambaram takes a dig at CBI for calling him a 'flight risk'

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday ridiculed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) charge that he was a flight risk.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:26 IST

Kashmiri leaders aren't under house arrest but are guests: Union...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The treatment being meted to Kashmiri leaders by the Centre makes them feel that they are not under "house arrest" but are "guests," said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:25 IST

Barmer Car Rally Accident: Divisional Commissioner asked to...

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Divisional Commissioner, Barmer has been asked to submit a report within seven days to the state home ministry about the car accident in which a couple and their minor son were killed here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:20 IST

Poetry book on Air Marshal Arjan Singh released in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A leaflet on Marshal of the Air Force and Mrs Arjan Singh Trust was released by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and ex-IAF Chief Arup Raha here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:19 IST

Maharashtra: AIMIM releases second list of candidates for Assembly polls

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday released the second list of candidates for the ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections slated to be held on October 21.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:18 IST

NIA to file supplementary charge sheet next month against Yasin...

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will file a second supplementary charge sheet next month against JKLF chairperson Yasin Malik and four other separatist leaders in a Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.

Read More
iocl