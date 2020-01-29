NRI businessman CC Thampi gets bail in money laundering case

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): A special court here on Wednesday granted bail to businessman CC Thampi in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the overseas properties related to Robert Vadra.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted bail to Thampi on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakhs with two sureties.

The court had on Tuesday sent Thampi to judicial custody till February 7 and reserved its order on a bail plea filed by him in connection with a money laundering case.

Appearing on behalf of Thampi, senior advocates Raju Ramachandran and Mohit Mathur had on Tuesday sought bail, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed granting bail and sought an extension on his remand.

According to ED, Thampi, along with Sanjay Bhandari and Vadra conspired together to launder money.

Thampi, an NRI, and his three companies -- Holiday City Centre, Holiday Properties, and Holiday Bekal Resorts -- were on ED radar "under FEMA for an aggregate amount of Rs 288 crore".

The ED has booked Thampi, who has businesses extending across India and the UAE, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged wrongful approval for an engineering college in Thrissur by the All India Council for Technical Education in 2009. (ANI)