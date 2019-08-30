Nripendra Misra to retire, PK Sinha appointed OSD in PMO

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Former Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha has been appointed OSD in PMO following request by Nripendra Misra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, to be relieved of his assignment.

Sources said Nripendra Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister expressed his intention to be relieved of his assignment.

They said Prime Minister has requested him to continue for two weeks. The Prime Minister has also appointed PK Sinha (retired IAS officer) as Officer on Special Duty in the PMO. (ANI)

