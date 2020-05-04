NRIs depart from Amritsar to UK

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 4 (ANI): Around 270 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) departed for the United Kingdom from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Monday.

"The flight will take off at 2:15 am and we are providing refreshments to the passengers here. We would like to thank the Indian authorities and Airways authorities for evacuating the NRIs,"Davinder Singh, Volunteer, British High Commission said.

Paramjeet Singh, an NRI told ANI, "We came here on March 4 and we were scheduled to go back on March 23. We did face major problems but Government of India helped us, we would like to thank them and the British Government as well."

Harkeval Dhillon, another NRI said that she was scheduled to return on April 6 but was stranded here amid the lockdown.

"I would recommend everyone to stay at home and stay safe. Do not take any risk and do not take this disease lightly," she added.

Earlier on Sunday, Around 270 United Kingdom (UK) nationals left for their country in a special Qatar Airways flight from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here. (ANI)

