NRTI should do research on Railways' initiatives undertaken in last 7 years, says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) should do research on initiatives of Railways undertaken in the last seven years like bio-toilets, rail electrification and infrastructure upgradation.

"NRTI should now do research on initiatives of Railways undertaken in the last 7 years like bio toilets, rail electrification, infra upgradation etc" said Goyal while reviewing the progress of National Rail and Transportation Institute.



The Minister said that all training institutes under Railways should come under one Management roof of NRTI as this would not only improve the quality of academic inputs but would also bring uniformity in training standards, reduce costs and optimize resource utilisation.

Hailing NRTI, he said: "Within 3 years, National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) has emerged as a pioneer in its field of education. Reviewed working of NRTI to ensure it continues to provide world class R&D & a resource pool of best-in-class professionals for Railways and transportation sector."

NRTI aims to develop interdisciplinary Centres of Excellence which would be collaborative constructs to promote research and education to the transportation sector. It is also helping in professional development for the existing talent in the railways and transportation sector. (ANI)

