NSA Ajit Doval gets honorary doctorate

Srinagar (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was conferred with an honorary doctorate at the convocation of the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Central University (HNBCU) here in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Doval said that being awarded the doctorate on his native land was a matter of great honour for him.

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal was also present on the occasion.

Pokhriyal said that conferring this honorary award to Doval was a matter of pride for the state and the nation.

During the convocation, nearly 414 students and scholars were awarded, out of which 45 students received gold medals for scoring excellent marks. (ANI)

