NSA Ajit Doval interacts with security personnel in valley

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meets security personnel. Photo/ANI
ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 02:11 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who is still in Srinagar after he flew in to the city following the withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday interacted with the police and security personnel here, a government official privy to the development told ANI.
Earlier in the day, Doval had also carried out a recce of Srinagar to assess the situation on the ground on the day of Eid al-Adha.
He visited the most sensitive areas in downtown Srinagar such as Soura, Pampore, Lal chowk, Hazratbal and found out that Eid celebrations were going on peacefully in all areas, the official said.
Doval interacted with the security forces personnel and appreciated them for putting in long working hours to ensure law and order is maintained in the region.
He also visited Budgam, Pulwama and Awantipora districts to assess the situation on the ground.
Doval arrived in the Kashmir valley on August 9 and since then has interacted with the locals, Governor Satyapal Malik and the troops who are on duty.
Earlier today in Srinagar, a large number of devout had gathered at mosques today to offer prayers, amid tight security.
Security was beefed up as the Centre withdrew special status to the state and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganizing the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 03:29 IST

