NSA Ajit Doval offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday offered prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

He took the blessings of Lord Shiva.



During NSA Doval's visit to Ujjain, the police administration made special arrangements for security.

Senior officials including the temple administrator Sandeep Soni were also present.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi. The two outlined ways for further cooperation between Russia and India in the field of security. (ANI)

