NSA Ajit Doval visits office of DCP northeast Delhi, takes stock of situation

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday reached the office of DCP Northeast Delhi in the wake of Delhi violence that has left at least 22 people dead and around 190 people injured in the past three days.

Last night, Doval visited Jaffarabad, Seelampur and other parts of northeast Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities.

According to government sources, NSA Doval, who has been tasked with containing the violence, will apprise the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) of the situation in Delhi.

Violence had erupted in Delhi on Sunday evening after groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting it indulged in stone-pelting at each other.

The confrontation soon turned communal and the violence spread to other areas of northeast Delhi including Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Brijpuri, Shiv Vihar and Noor Ilahi on Monday and Tuesday in which at least 20 persons, including a police head constable, have died and over 200 have been injured. (ANI)

