NSA Doval addresses police officers, asks them to make good use of technology in services

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday addressed young police officers and asked them to put technology to good use in the services.

"You (cops) should not only be fair and credible but also should see fair and credible. You have to provide secure India, this responsibility will be on you internally and externally both," NSA said while addressing SPs conference in Gurugram.

"Ballot box elects the legislature, legislature make law. Law making is sacrosanct in the society it is done by the leaders of the people, you are the one to enforce the law. If you can't implement laws enacted in Parliament, what good are those laws? You are a law enforcement agency," he said.

Doval continued: "Technology is the great enabler which reduces constants and increases variables. We are preparing for tomorrow's war not for the battle of Plassey. A beat constable should get technology gadgets."

While asking officers to make ground-level changes, which can help the last man standing on the ground to be more innovative and technology-friendly, NSA Doval said: "You are the officers who will be seeing 100 years of freedom. I am the only one in this hall who born before independence. Everything changed in the past will change in the future."

"You have to first identify the problem, define the problem, and find ways of solution, think how technology can be used," he said. (ANI)

