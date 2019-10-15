NSA Ajit Doval speaking at DRDO directors conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
NSA Ajit Doval speaking at DRDO directors conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

NSA Doval presses for developing core technologies for national security

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday said that India should assess technologies available within the county to develop core ones for national security.
"India should assess core technologies available with all centres of excellence in the country like Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and private sector and see how these can be collectively used to develop core technologies for national security," said Doval.
Addressing the 41st conclave of Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) directors, he said that India's security vulnerability is "much greater" today and is going to be "much more greater" in times to come.
"India's security vulnerabilities are much greater today and they are going to be much more greater in times to come," said Doval.
He said that historically, India has always remained a runner-up in terms of defence technology and in this field "there are no trophies for the runner-ups."
"The armies that were better equipped always called the shots and decided the destiny of mankind. They were always the one which had higher technologies. India's own historical experience on this has been sad. We were the runner-up. There is no trophy for the runner up," said Doval.
The National Security Advisor, who closely supervises DRDO's projects, said: "This is the game where the winner takes it all and there is no trophy for the runner-ups. Either you are better than your adversaries or you are not there at all."
He said that "technology" and "money" are two things that influence geopolitics and the countries who have preponderance on these two over adversaries will win.
"In the modern world, technology and money are two things, which will influence geopolitics. Who will win, will depend upon who has preponderance over their adversaries on these two. Of the two, technology is more important," he said.
"Niche technologies are something that give India more security. It has to be need-based. We along with our defence services and intelligence agencies have to make a hard assessment that what are our needs, which will give us an edge over our adversaries," he added.
"We are in the regime of distributed production. Probably nobody is making all the components of a system. We have to identify which are those critical technologies that we have to have control over and improve upon," he said.
Doval said that "we should also know how to integrate a system as the capability of integration of a system is more important than probably mastering the whole system."
"For the integration of systems in India, except DRDO, no other organisation is capable. We also require to enhance our capacity for technology absorption. Constant adaptation and change is progress. Therefore, we should not be shy to revisit basics and realign our structures in line with emerging realities," he said.
To bring home his point, the NSA also gave the example of young scientist Allan Turing and several other young scientists like him who were code breakers and made the difference between victory and defeat in World War II. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:03 IST

Bengaluru: Security agency owner arrested for assaulting employee

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Police here arrested a man and booked a case against him for allegedly assaulting his security guard.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:58 IST

Didn't know Iqbal Mirchi's wife was undesirable person: Praful Patel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Former union minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Tuesday said that he had no reason to believe that Hazra Iqbal Memon, wife of Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Iqbal Mirchi, was an undesirable person.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:24 IST

Twitterati pay tribute to 'Missile Man' Dr Kalam with different...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): People on Tuesday paid tribute on Twitter with different hashtags to late former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:20 IST

IMF slashes India's growth projection to 6.1 pc for 2019

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed India's economic growth projection for 2019 to 6.1 per cent, but said that it might pick up to 7 per cent in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:17 IST

Army Chief lauds NIA for large number of convictions in terror...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Complimenting his men for having foiled more than 30 BAT actions in the recent past, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday appreciated the National investigation Agency for making a large number of convictions in terror-related cases.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:51 IST

Delhi Government waives vehicle fitness fee for taxis

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Ahead of assembly elections, Delhi Government on Tuesday waived vehicle fitness fees for taxis and also reduced many other documentation charges by more than three times.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:50 IST

Have not yet received any summons from ED: Praful Patel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Former Union Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Tuesday said that he has not yet received any notice or summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the alleged land deal with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim'

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:45 IST

J-K administration announces Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia to family of...

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced one lakh ex-gratia to the family of a woman who was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Poonch district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:43 IST

Thiruvananthapuram corporation receives Zero waste City award in Malaysia

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Kerala's capital city, Thiruvananthapuram corporation has been placed in a zero-waste cities list and received an award for its green city projects at International Zero Waste Cities Conference (IZWCC ) held in Malaysia on October 14.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:38 IST

Sewa Service Trains flagged off in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday flagged off Sewa Service Trains at New Delhi Railway Station and stated that these trains will benefit in connecting small towns to major cities in different states.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:38 IST

President Kovind meets officer-trainees of Military Engineer Service

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday met with the officer-trainees of the Military Engineer Service (MES) at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi and urged them to be innovative in their approach to think how the life of the soldiers can be made more comfortable.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:34 IST

EPCA calls meeting to address concern over implementation of GRAP

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) has called for a meeting on Friday to address the concerns raised over the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which came into effect on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl