NSA Doval reviews security situation as Parliament ends special status to J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval reviewed security situations at a meeting attended by senior security officials here as Parliament passed a resolution abrogating Article 370 on Tuesday.

Doval directed the officials to ensure that common people do not face any hardships in the wake of the recent development pertaining to the state.

He also directed the officials to ensure smooth supply of essential food items and provide emergency assistance on a priority basis.

The NSA also met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here and discussed the prevailing external and internal security situation. Both of them stressed the need for ensuring the safety of the general public and emphasised constant alertness, preparedness and synergy among various departments to meet any unforeseen situation.

Doval reached the state a day after Home Minister Amit Shah announced abrogation of Article 35A and dilution of Article 370, provisions that gave the special right to subjects of the state over several matters including land, government jobs and scholarships.

The government has also bifurcated the state, making them union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

