NSA Doval to visit Kashmir to review ground situation

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is expected to visit Kashmir Valley on Monday along with other senior security officials to review the situation on the ground.

He had visited Srinagar in the last week of July before the implementation of the decision to revoke Article 370.

This visit comes after even reports came in that the Army and Indian Air Force have been put on high alert, following revoking of Article 370 and other decisions by the Government of India.

Earlier in the day, shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution in Rajya Sabha to scrap Article 370, President Ram Nath Kovind issued a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019. (ANI)