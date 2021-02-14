NSA Doval's security beefed up after recce video of his office by Jaish-e-Mohammed surfaces

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The security cover of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has been beefed up after a video has been recovered from arrested Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist which reveals reconnaissance of his office in New Delhi, sources said.

They said that Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Hedayatullah Malik was arrested by security forces on February 6.

Sourced said the JeM terrorist confessed during his interrogation that he made the video of NSA office on instructions of his Pakistani handler whom he called 'doctor'.

He was sending recce videos via WhatsApp to his Pakistani handler. (ANI)