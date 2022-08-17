NSA's security breach: Centre dismisses 3 CISF commandos, transfers two officers

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Three Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have been dismissed while two officers of the force were transferred following a security breach at the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in February this year, officials said on Wednesday.

The action was taken in the first week of this month following a court of inquiry established by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) into the February 16 incident. Five officers were held guilty on various counts and action was recommended against them.

Three CISF Constables were dismissed from service following a court of inquiry while a Deputy Inspector General and a Commandant rank officer were transferred as part of the action taken by the force.

Doval is provided 'Z plus' category armed security by the Special Security Group (SSG) unit of the CISF round-the-clock Central VIP security cover.

The security breach at Doval's official residence in Central Delhi was reported around 7.30 am on February 16 when a man from Bengaluru attempted to enter through the gate of the premises by driving a red-coloured SUV.

The vehicle was intercepted and the man was nabbed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who guards NSA Doval's house. Later, the Delhi Police arrested the man, identified as Shantanu Reddy, who then claimed he had a chip in his body and was being controlled externally. However, no chip was detected in the MRI scan.

Doval was present at his residence when the incident took place.

The three commandos, who have been dismissed, were present at the NSA's residence that day as part of the security detail. (ANI)