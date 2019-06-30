NSCB Medical College staff drags patient to X-Ray room on bed sheet, 3 suspended

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): The staff at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (NSCB) Medical College in Jabalpur were caught on camera dragging a patient to the X-Ray room on a bed sheet.

The Dean of the NSCB Medical College, Dr Navneet Saxena said three people were suspended after the incident and the administration has also launched an inquiry after which action will be taken against all who are found guilty.

"3 persons have been suspended by the administration. An inquiry is underway and action will be taken against all found guilty," Saxena told reporters here. (ANI)

