NSCN-IM hideout destroyed

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 30 (ANI): In separate operations, two suspected NSCN (IM) hideouts were destroyed by Assam Rifles.

"Based on specific inputs, Assam Rifles along with the police destroyed two of the NSCN (IM) hideouts - one in Jongrum and the other one near Indo-Myanmar border," said an official statement on Sunday.

The troops also recovered a heavy cache of arms including AK series rifle, ammunition and other warlike stores from these hideouts.

As per sources, these camps are used for temporary stay during transit by NSCN (IM) insurgents.

Security forces are conducting sustained operations against the insurgent groups active in the region providing much-needed relief and confidence to the locals.

The operation was part of the ongoing crackdown by the Army and Assam Rifles under Spear Corps on insurgent organisations active in south Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

