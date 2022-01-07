NSCN(R) cadre arrested from Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang

Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Security forces apprehended an active cadre of banned outfit NSCN (R) in Jongsum of Changlang district, police said on Thursday.



Based on a specific input, security forces under Spear Corps launched a joint operation with State Police and apprehended an active cadre of Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation carrying out extortion from villagers. The forces recovered one pistol, six live rounds of ammunition with magazine and indiscriminating documents.

The apprehended individual along with recovered weapon and ammunition have been handed over to Changlang Police Station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

