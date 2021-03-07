NSD looking forward to opening a regional centre in Jammu and Kashmir, chairman Paresh Rawal

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Chairman of the National School of Drama (NSD) Paresh Rawal said that the country's prestigious theatre training school is looking forward to opening new centres in the county soon, including one in Jammu and Kashmir.

While talking to ANI, Rawal said, "I believe that NSD should be extended to centres, it should be opened everywhere in North, West, East and South. So that boys who are like me, who are not from NSD should get a chance and as I said if I was in NSD then I would have been better than what I am today."

He added that recently a request had been received from the Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha for opening a centre there.

"This will soon be discussed with NSD society members and the government. Hopefully, we will have a concrete plan to do it soon. In fact, we are keen to set up centres in the states of Gujarat, West Bengal, and Maharashtra," Rawal added.

"Kashmiri boys and girls want to do something. I want to open NSD in Kashmir soon. I am very excited about that," Rawal said.

The chairman also said that the government is actively considering giving the Institute of National Importance tag to NSD, which will further strengthen the institute by enabling it to award degrees, introduce new courses like playwriting, costume designing, property making etc, and also open up new centres.

"We are talking to the Government of India to expedite the matter. Also, the proposal of re-development of the existing NSD campus is under consideration. The issue was brought to light in a meeting with Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri last week," added Rawal. (ANI)