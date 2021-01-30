NSG being deputed to examine characteristics of explosives used in explosion near Israel Embassy in Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): A team of National Security Guard (NSG) has been roped in by the centre to examine characteristics of the explosives used in the explosion that took place near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening.

"The team of NSG is being deputed to examine characteristics of explosives used in the explosion near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi. The team will be visiting the spot soon," a senior NSG official told ANI.

NSG's National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) collects, collates, analyses and evaluates all terrorist bombing activities reported in India and abroad. It also disseminates relevant information to concerned law enforcement agencies, as required. It also compiles and disseminates periodic statistical data and analytical information on terrorist bombing activities and carries out limited research and innovation in the field of bomb disposal.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has stepped up security and put up advisories after a low-intensity explosion that took place near the Embassy of Israel on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the national capital on Friday evening.



No injuries were reported in the explosion. Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy were found damaged.

Delhi police crime investigation team on Saturday morning visited the incident spot and collected samples.

According to sources in Delhi Police, the miscreants who placed the Improvised explosive device (IED) checked the entire area, before placing it near the Embassy.

A letter enclosed in a white envelope, addressing Israel Ambassador to India Ron Malka is among the significant findings of the explosion in the national capital on Friday evening.

"White envelope recovered from the spot has handwritten text on it addressing to top Israel embassy official. The envelope was new and investigators are suspecting that it was purchased few hours before the blast from a nearby shop," a source said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured the Israeli Foreign Minister of "fullest protection" to their diplomats. (ANI)