NSG Commandos deployed to ensure security for Magh Mela in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): The National Security Guard (NSG) commandos have been deployed at Magh Mela site in Prayagraj to ensure security during the upcoming festivities, Uttar Pradesh police said on Thursday.

The Mela, which kickstarted today on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, will end on Mahashivtrai.

"We are taking all steps to ensure the safety of the devotees who will participate in the mela. We have been working with the commandos and have deployed drones to ensure safety and security here," Ashutosh Mishra, SP (Crime), Prayagraj told ANI.



"We are trying to ensure security to all the devotees by deploying various teams. We have installed the CCTV cameras here. CRPF, RPF, SDRF, and Police have been deployed here for safety and security. We remain alerted always," he added.

The police official said that in view of COVID-19, "the teams have been deployed after COVID-19 test. Doctors teams have been deployed at 16 gates for COVID-19 test."

According to an official, all the devotees who wish to attend the Magh Mela in Prayagraj will have to compulsorily bring a COVID-19 negative report through the RT-PCR test method.

Magh Mela is an annual festival that is held in the month of Magha (according to the Hindu calendar) near river banks and Hindu temples.

The devotees take the holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of Yamuna, Ganga, and mythological Saraswati, on the occasion of Paush Purnima. During the entire month of Magh Mela, the pilgrims stay on the banks of Sangam in tents and take an early morning bath and participate in other religious duties. (ANI)

