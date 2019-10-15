NSG well equipped, prepared to tackle any situation including terror attacks: Director General Deshwal

Manesar (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The National Security Guard (NSG) is well equipped and prepared to handle any adverse situation including terror attacks, said NSG Director General (DG) SS Deshwal here on Tuesday.

"NSG is an elite striking force in the country, established in 1984. We have six operational centres, which have full capability to handle all situations like a terrorist attack, hijacking, and hostage captivity among others," Deshwal told ANI here at the 35th Raising Day celebrations of the elite force held here.

"Our latest functional hub has been established in Srinagar to handle any kind of situation there," added Deshwal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries had also graced the event.

Talking about arms smuggling from across the border at the behest of Pakistan, Deshwal said that though the Indian Army and the BSF are well equipped to put an end to all this, the NSG is also ready to contribute if the need arises.

"The situation along the border of Punjab is being looked after by the Army and the BSF, which are very much capable to handle any situation. The NSG too has the capability to identify the movement of drones on a day and night basis and neutralise it," said Deshwal.

In response to a question on possible terror attacks and preparedness of security forces, Deshwal said: "We have shown our capability and whatever information was received by us regarding terrorist attack we have shared that information with all security agencies. We are capable of tackling such attacks and we share more information about the incidents after neutralising the imminent threats."

The NSG is a counter-terrorism unit, under the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs. It was raised in 1984. (ANI)