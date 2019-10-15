NSG DG SS Deshwal speaking to ANI in Manesar on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
NSG DG SS Deshwal speaking to ANI in Manesar on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

NSG well equipped, prepared to tackle any situation including terror attacks: Director General Deshwal

Amit Kumar | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:30 IST

Manesar (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The National Security Guard (NSG) is well equipped and prepared to handle any adverse situation including terror attacks, said NSG Director General (DG) SS Deshwal here on Tuesday.
"NSG is an elite striking force in the country, established in 1984. We have six operational centres, which have full capability to handle all situations like a terrorist attack, hijacking, and hostage captivity among others," Deshwal told ANI here at the 35th Raising Day celebrations of the elite force held here.
"Our latest functional hub has been established in Srinagar to handle any kind of situation there," added Deshwal.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries had also graced the event.
Talking about arms smuggling from across the border at the behest of Pakistan, Deshwal said that though the Indian Army and the BSF are well equipped to put an end to all this, the NSG is also ready to contribute if the need arises.
"The situation along the border of Punjab is being looked after by the Army and the BSF, which are very much capable to handle any situation. The NSG too has the capability to identify the movement of drones on a day and night basis and neutralise it," said Deshwal.
In response to a question on possible terror attacks and preparedness of security forces, Deshwal said: "We have shown our capability and whatever information was received by us regarding terrorist attack we have shared that information with all security agencies. We are capable of tackling such attacks and we share more information about the incidents after neutralising the imminent threats."
The NSG is a counter-terrorism unit, under the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs. It was raised in 1984. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:09 IST

TDP cries foul over voter list verification in Andhra

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders led by former minister K Atchennaidu, Ramachandra Rao and D Jagadeeswar Rao met the chief electoral officer at the state secretariat here on Tuesday and demanded that voter verification should be done th

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:06 IST

Kerala murders: Police takes prime accused to crime scene for second time

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime accused Jolly Shaju on Monday night was brought to Ponnamattam house for the second time in four days by the police for collecting evidence in connection with the case in which she is accused of killing six members of her own family over a period of 14 y

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:03 IST

Need more efforts to improve situation in Kashmir: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A day after a truck driver from Rajasthan was killed by two terrorists in Shopian, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said people need to consider as to whether the claims that are being made regarding the situation in Kashmir are true o

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:02 IST

Ahead of bypolls, jolt to Cong as former MP Ratna Singh joins BJP

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): In a jolt to the Congress, its former MP Rajkumari Ratna Singh from Pratapgarh on Tuesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:53 IST

CBI Court extends DK Shivakumar's judicial custody till October 25

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A CBI court on Tuesday extended Congress leader DK Shivakumar's judicial custody till October 25 in connection with a money laundering case being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:53 IST

Chhattisgarh: Naxal's body recovered from Tulsi Dongri ambush site

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The body of a Naxal has been recovered from the site of an ambush in Tulsi Dongri area along Chhattisgarh-Odisha border on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:52 IST

Indian Railway to become world first 'net-zero' carbon emitter...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Indian Railways will become the world first "net-zero" carbon emitter by 2030, said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:51 IST

Andhra CM pays tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on 88th birth anniversary

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday paid tribute to late former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary by remembering the Missile Man of India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:50 IST

Modi says will stop water flowing to Pak and bring it to Haryana...

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that his government will stop water flowing to Pakistan and divert it to Haryana as it rightfully belongs to the country and the farmers of the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:49 IST

WB Governor says deeply hurt over treatment given, hopes ruling...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said on Tuesday that he was deeply hurt and disturbed by the treatment meted out to him by the state government at a Durga Puja event on October 11 and termed it as an "insult".

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:47 IST

SC sets aside Delhi HC order refraining Centre from taking...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Delhi High Court's order that had restrained the central government from taking action against lawyer Gautam Khaitan under provisions of Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:34 IST

Muslims can offer 'namaz' in any mosque in Ayodhya but Hindus...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Senior counsel Parasaran on Tuesday submitted in the Supreme Court that Muslims can offer 'namaz' (prayer) in any mosque in Ayodhya but Hindus cannot change the birthplace of Lord Rama.

Read More
iocl