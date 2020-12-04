NSIL joins hands with pvt company to launch satellite in early 2021, says ISRO

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced an agreement between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Pixxel, a private satellite company for the launch of their first satellite in 2021.



"On December 3, 2020, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space, has entered into a launch agreement with M/S Pixxel, a private satellite company for the launch of their first satellite. The Satellite is intended to be launched onboard PSLV in early 2021," ISRO wrote on Twitter.

Pixxel also took to the social media and expressed its excitement over the collaboration and wrote: "...First of many collaborations to come."

On Thursday, the Department of Space also entered into a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with Agnikul Cosmos Pvt. Ltd, a Chennai based start-up company located in the National Centre for combustion R&D, IITM, Chennai for building private small satellite launch vehicle. (ANI)

