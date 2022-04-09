NSS IIT Roorkee hosts Sustainability Conclave 2022, CM Dhami launches TechSarthi scheme

Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], April 8 (ANI): National Service Scheme Indian Institute of Technology (NSS IIT), Roorkee on Friday hosted Sustainability Conclave 2022, to model and address the rising issues including climate change, environmental degradation, energy crisis, and water shortage.

The conclave organised under the theme "Yearning for Viability", aims to empower young innovative minds with the expertise and proficiency of leaders and researchers by bringing them on a common platform.

The Conclave was committed to fostering a space for driving collective action for advancing equity and opportunities for all humankind, thereby aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of a better and more sustainable future for all.



Marking its 175th year of establishment, the institute showcased, TechSarthi, an IIT Roorkee's endeavour for supporting industrial units in and around Roorkee.

Chief Guest of the event, Uttarakhand CM, Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the TechSarthi scheme which will focus on industries to help adopt technically sound solutions, gear up their growth, and realize the objective of "Local to Global".

This initiative aims to audit industrial units to evaluate the current state of technology, propose practical solutions to their problems, and suggest improvements to boost overall efficiency.

Accordingly, the industries can adopt the latest technology or sustainably improvise the existing ones. IIT Roorkee will also provide industry access to its Research and Development facilities through the I-STEM portal.

Besides CM, Roorkee MLA Pradeep Batra was present as the Guest of Honour and Swami Yatindranand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhaada was also present at the event.



The Conclave was divided into conferences for sustainable development, followed by a series of innovative exchanges of strategies to help achieve long-term sustainability, workshops, hackathons, ideation, case studies and policy case competitions, among others.



On the occasion, CM Dhami, said, "IIT Roorkee as an institute of prime importance has blessed the nation with the best talents and again today as I stand here, I am sure that the conclave on sustainability will also bear fruitful results. I would like to point out that any development be it technological or otherwise should be sustainable only then it will work towards building the nation. I would like to thank IIT Roorkee for their untiring efforts towards building a sustainable future."

Swami Yatindranand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhaada, said, "IITs being one of the drivers of Indian Technology, where IIT Roorkee plays a very important role, however, our best minds from here are moving abroad. I would urge you young minds to hone your entrepreneurial skills making technology the sole motivator and steer the growth of India"

Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director of IIT Roorkee, highlighted, " We are delighted that Hon'ble CM launched two of our most important initiatives. While Sustainability Conclave is a timely activity by our students in NSS, Tech Sarathi is an initiative to connect the local industry with IIT Roorkee. It is hoped that Tech Sarathi will play a transformational role in upgrading our industry"

Team NSS IIT Roorkee was guided by the Dean of Students Welfare IIT Roorkee, Professor Mukesh Kumar Barua, Associate Dean of Students Welfare, Professor Anil Kumar Gaurishetty and their faculty advisor, Professor Premlata Jena.

The conclave was led by the General Secretary, Ujjval Kumar, with his core team including Anuraj Saxena, Vedant Meshram and Raman Yadav.

The students Vansh Ruhela and Kritin Agarwal were responsible for the overall coordination of the Blood Donation Campaign.

Sahil, Baljeet and Prateek were responsible for leading the "Run for Sustainability", an event focusing on spreading the message of sustainability on the campus.

During the launch of TechSarthi, Professor Akshay Dvivedi, Associate Dean of Corporate Interaction, IIT Roorkee, gave a presentation on TechSarthi where industry representatives from Hero Motocorp Limited, Rockman Industries, Napino Industries, AGI Industries, Reprographics India, Zenith Industries, Auxo Polymers, Jaisanshu Medicare, Senate Laboratories, Pacific Dynamics, Fast Pharma Pvt Ltd, Eapro Global Limited were present.

The event was concluded by a vote of thanks by Prof. M. Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee. (ANI)

