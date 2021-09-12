NSUI national executive meet begins in Delhi with Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in attendance

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): A two-day national executive "Sankalp" of the National Students' Union of India began at NSUI national headquarters in the national capital on Saturday.

The first day was set aside to discuss as well as manifest the works done by NSUI in the past few months amidst the global pandemic.

The National Executive began with the hoisting of the flag followed by the national anthem. The day went all well under the kind presence of respectable dignitaries and

NSUI members including the national president, state presidents, national secretaries together with other general secretaries participated in the meeting. The achievements of NSUI in the past few months were highlighted at the gathering.

Lok Sabha MP and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed the meet and praised all the NSUI members for their great job during the COVID-19 period. Furthermore, he guided them to always work for the country's welfare.

Praising the work done by NSUI amidst the global pandemic, Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, KC Venugopal said, "I myself have been a part of the NSUI family. And I used to sit at the same place where the members are on Saturday adding glory to the deeds, we can change the government for good."

While addressing the executive, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda said that the democracy of the country is in danger at present, the BJP government is not listening to the voice of the farmers and is constantly trying to silence the voice of the opposition. Lastly, he said that NSUI can and will lead the country towards a glorious path.

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress Delhi in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil said that even when BJP had two MPs, Congress respected them as opposition, but today BJP is working to suppress the Opposition and is not giving us a chance to speak in Parliament.

NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan said that NSUI members are enamoured with the guidance of all senior leaders through this program.

"NSUI members will work day in and day out to get their voice heard in every corner of the country," he said. (ANI)