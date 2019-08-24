NSUI welcomes removal of Savarkar's bust from Delhi University campus

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday welcomed the removal of V D Savarkar's bust from Delhi University and said, the students won't be misled by false propaganda.

NSUI's statement came after Savarkar's bust was removed from the North Campus of Delhi University last night.

"This episode is another example of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) ideology and politics," the press release by NSUI said.

Calling it complete thuggery and utter disregard for rules or due process, NSUI in a statement said that opposition by them and natural outrage by students led to the removal of the statue.

"We hope this will serve as a reminder to the ABVP that students will not be misled by their false propaganda. The NSUI will continue raising student issues in Delhi University and nationally," the statement added.

Speaking on the issue, NSUI President Akshay Lakra lambasted ABVP and said: "NSUI had been opposing the idea of fake nationalism since day one. ABVP has failed to make Savarkar a hero. NSUI never wanted to create any hooliganism or disturbance on campus, but we will not tolerate any kind of infiltration of fake nationalism."

"NSUI will continue to raise sensible issues for DU students and we are confident enough to secure the upcoming DUSU elections with a record mandate," Lakra added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Shakti Singh had said that they have been seeking permission to install Savarkar's bust for a long time but the administration ignored the demand forcing them to take such a step.

Soon after the busts were installed outside the Art Faculty in the campus, the move was criticized by NSUI and Left-backed All India Students Association (AISA). They said that Savarkar cannot be kept on the same pedestal as Bose and Singh. (ANI)

