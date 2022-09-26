NTA declares result of Common University Entrance Test

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)] -2022 today.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023.

The CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and helps establish better connections with the Universities.

The Examination was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The test was of objective type, comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Though CUET (PG) was voluntary for Universities, a total of 66 Universities (including 27 Central

Universities) participated.



The CUET (PG) - 2022 was scheduled for approximately 607648 (Six Lakh seven thousand and six hundred forty-eight) candidates.

A single Examination enabled the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities and other participating Universities.

As per the UGC chairman on May 19, the CUET (PG) 2022 was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

The NTA has recently declared the results of CUET for Under Graduate programmes where candidates who appeared in any of the six phases of the entrance test downloaded their scorecards at the official CUET UG website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA held the CUET UG 2022 examination in six phases between July 15 and August 30, the first-ever common entrance test for undergraduate university admissions.

CUET UG 2022 was conducted in 489 centres in 259 cities in India and nine cities.

The fourth and last day of Phase 6 of the CUET (UG) exam was conducted successfully for 1,40,559 candidates in 444 examination centres across 239 cities including four outside India (Muscat, Riyadh, Dubai, and Sharjah) in both slots.

CUET UG was scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 candidates. As many as 8,10,000 participated in the first slot while 6,80,000 in the second slot, as per NTA. (ANI)

