NTA denies allegation of History paper leak for UGC-NET Oct 10 exam

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday denied allegations of a History paper leak for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycle) stating that a fake tweet and YouTube video are circulating on social media.

The exam was held on October 10, 2022.

The NTA in a statement said, "A fake Tweet and YouTube video is circulating on Social Media regarding leakage of History (06) paper Shift --II, UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) conducted on October 10, 2022."



It further vehemently denies this allegation and said, "NTA vehemently denies this allegation regarding leakage of Question Paper of History (06) paper Shift -- II. It is clarified that there is no leak of any Question Paper."

NTA said that the format circulating on Social Media is not the same that was delivered to the candidates.

"Further, it is informed that the format circulating in Social Media is well after the conduct of the examination on October 10, 2022, and also it is not the same that was delivered to the candidates," it said.

It urged all stakeholders to beware of such tweets on social media that are "trying to deviate genuine aspirants from the real issue". (ANI)

