NTA: JEE Mains results declared for paper 1 BE/B.Tech, 24 students score 100

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2022 (JEE Mains 2022) result for paper 1 or BE/B.Tech today.

Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination between July 25 and July 30 can now check their results and download their scorecard from JEE Main's official website which is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As many as 24 candidates scored 100 NTA Scores in the entrance exam. Shrenik Mohan Shakila (Maharashtra), Navya (Rajashthan), Sharthak Maheshwari (Haryana), Krishan Sharma (Rajashthan) are among the others on the topper's list, released by NTA.

NTA Scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

As many as 6.29 lakh candidates registered for the test in the July session out of which 4,68,205 are candidates registered in both.



The NTA has conducted the JEE Main entrance exam for paper 1 in two sessions in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Session 1 was in the month of June (24-30 June) and the second session was from July 25 to July 30.

Students could appear in both sessions. The best of the candidate's scores in JEE Main has been considered while preparing the final merit list.

Earlier on August 7, the JEE Main 2022 answer key for Paper 1 (BE, B. Tech) paper, and Paper 2 (B. Planning and B. Arch papers) was issued.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates become eligible to register for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The application for JEE Advanced will begin tomorrow, August 7 and the test has been scheduled to be held on August 28. (ANI)



