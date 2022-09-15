NTA to announce CUET UG 2022 results today, here is how to check

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result for the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 by around 10 pm today, said M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

NTA held the CUET UG 2022 examination in six phases between July 15 and August 30. CUET UG 2022 was conducted in 489 centres in 259 cities in India and nine cities outside.

The fourth and last day of Phase 6 of the CUET (UG) exam was conducted successfully for 1,40,559 candidates in 444 Examination Centres across 239 cities including four outside India (Muscat, Riyadh, Dubai, and Sharjah) in both slots.

Quoting initial reports, he said that the exam could not be conducted at several places in Jharkhand due to slow Internet. For that, a detailed report is being awaited as it affected as many as 103 students.

"As per initial reports, due to slow Internet speed, the examination at Centre Radha Govind University, Ramgarh, Jharkhand could not be conducted. A detailed report is awaited. Examination for 103 affected candidates will be conducted shortly," he added.

Here is how to check your result:

The results will be declared on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Students can visit the official website to check their result

On the Home Page of the official website, students need to click on the designated CUET UG 2022 result link

A new window will be opened and then enter the login details like application number and date of birth

Click and download the CUET UG 2022 result

The CUET UG Answer Key was officially released on August 8. NTA had earlier declared the provisional answer key so that the candidates could calculate their probable scores. (ANI)