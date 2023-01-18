NTAGI to discuss inclusion of Covovax in CoWIN portal as heterologous booster dose soon

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is likely to meet soon to discuss inclusion of Covid vaccine Covovax on the CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults to boost uptake of booster doses, said official sources.

According to official sources, the Serum Institute of India has also written a letter to the Union Health Ministry seeking the inclusion of its Covid vaccine Covovax on the CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults to boost uptake of booster doses.

On January 16 Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved market authorisation for the Serum Institute of India (SII) COVID jab Covovax as a heterologous booster dose.

Recently last week the Government panel Central drug regulatory authority Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) recommended market authorisation for Serum Institute of India's Covid vaccine Covovax as a heterologous booster dose for those who have already taken two doses of Covishield or Covaxin.



Earlier, DCGI had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28, 2021, for ages 12-17 on March 9, 2022, and also for children who come under 7-11 years on 28th June 2022 subject to certain conditions.

Covovax is manufactured through technology transfer from Novavax. It has been approved by the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorization. It was granted an emergency-use listing by the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 17, 2021.

Recently, Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine for adults above 18 years old was approved by the Government of India and will be used as a heterologous booster dose.

The vaccine will be available in private hospitals and included in the Covid-19.

As per officials, iNCOVACC is the World's first Intranasal Vaccine to receive both Primary series and Heterologous booster approval. (ANI)

