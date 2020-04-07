NTCA writes to chiefs of tiger range states to observe tigers for COVID-19, prevent spread

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): After report emerged of a four-year-old tiger getting COVID positive in the US, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) issued a letter to chief wildlife wardens of all tiger range states on Monday, asking them to diligently observe tigers for COVID-19 symptoms.

"Owing to the communicable and zoonotic nature of the said disease, tigers to be observed for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 such as respiratory signs of nasal discharge, coughing and laboured breathing through direct observation to the extent possible besides through camera trap images for visible symptoms," Dr Vaibhav C Mathur, Assistant Inspector General of Forests (NTCA) said.

The authority also sent information pertaining to COVID-19 diagnosis as well as differential diagnoses and characterisation.

The frontline staff and veterinary officials engaged in direct monitoring of tiger mortality in areas under respected jurisdiction have been asked to detect the disease and prevent any spread in the tigers in the wild.

The authority has said that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is mandatory for staff handling symptomatic tiger. PPE is also necessary while conducting post mortems to record location, age and sex of the animal. NTCA said that any positive cases should be reported immediately. (ANI)

