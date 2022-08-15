NTPC celebrates 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with patriotic fervour

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited is celebrating the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with patriotic zeal and fervour, informed the Ministry of Power on Sunday.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign comes under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and has been implemented to encourage employees, associates and people living in the vicinity to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to honour the 75th year of India's independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.



At NTPC project locations, Indian Flags are being provided to the nearby local community to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence and the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

Employees of NTPC are hoisting the Flag at their respective homes to commemorate the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav". Employees have registered on www.harghartiranga.com to showcase their pictures with the Indian Flag to commemorate the "Har Ghar Tiranga" spirit.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and make them remember the contribution made by the country's freedom fighters for India's Independence and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

With the launch of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of the 75th Independence Day, the streets and nooks across the country echo the feeling of oneness and patriotism.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will run till August 15.



The Central government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

A citizen, a private organization or an educational institution may hoist or display the National Flag on all days and occasions. There is no restriction on the timing of flag display.

The government has amended the Flag Code of India to allow the tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings day and night.

The Flag Code of India was earlier amended in December last year allowing the use of polyester, apart from cotton, wool, silk and khadi for making hand-spun, hand-woven and machine-made flags.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions.

This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark Supreme Court judgement of January 23, 2004, that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Lauding the Centre and PM Modi for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Naveen Jindal has urged every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto. (ANI)

