Nude photoshoot case: "Someone tampered, morphed my photo," Ranveer Singh tells Mumbai Police

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who recently got enmeshed in controversy after posing nude for a magazine photoshoot, has told Mumbai Police in a statement that someone has tampered with and morphed one of the photos of him.

Ranveer recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police last month over an FIR filed against him in a nude photo shoot case.

As per information accessed from Mumbai Police, the actor in his statement has claimed that someone has tampered with and morphed one of the photos of the actor.

The FIR had been registered against Ranveer on July 26, on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly, the case was filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos.

On August 29, the 'Padmaavat' actor got his statement recorded at Mumbai's Chembur Police station.

The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Ranveer's controversial photo shoot images were posted online on July 21. Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes in those photos. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe. As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, Ranveer also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023. (ANI)