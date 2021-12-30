Number of active terrorists below 200 in J-K: IGP Vijay Kumar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 30 (ANI): Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that the number of active terrorists in the valley has come down to less than 200 while the number of active local terrorists have reduced to less than 100, for the first time in history.

"We have been able to breach the mark of 200 terrorists in Kashmir, as it has come down to 180. For the first time in history, local terrorists have reduced to less than 100. The count is 85-86 after yesterday's encounter. So, terrorism is reducing," said IGP Kashmir said while addressing a joint press conference on the two encounters in Kulgam and Anantnag district.

He further said that out of 128 local militants who joined militancy this year, 73 were killed while 17 were arrested.

"128 local terrorists had joined this year, out of which 73 were killed in encounters and 16 were arrested. Only 39 are active currently. The numbers are significantly down as compared to the last 2 years," said Kumar.

IGP Kashmir further said that in December a total of 24 terrorists were killed of which 5 were Pakistanis.



"In December, 24 terrorists have been killed, out of which five are Pakistanis. We have recovered two US-made M4 carbine rifles, 15 AK47s, over 24 pistols, grenades, IEDs. It proves Pakistan Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist involvement. Security forces and intelligence network is on alert," he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anantnag, Ashish said that the two local terrorists killed in Kulgam and Anantnag encounter have been identified as Nisar Ahmed Khande and Mufti Altaf.

"Two local terrorists killed were identified as Nisar Ahmed Khande and Mufti Altaf. An M4 rifle and its seven magazines, two AK series rifles and its 2 magazines, a pistol and its two magazines, three grenades and other incriminating material recovered," said SSP Anantnag.

The encounter which broke out on Wednesday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Kulgam districts, ended this morning with the killing of six JeM terrorists including two Pakistani nationals and an army soldier.

Three Jammu and Kashmir police personnel, who were injured in the Anantnag encounter, are stable now. (ANI)

