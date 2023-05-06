'Number of confirmed deaths is about 28-30, it needs to be verified further': Manipur Security Advisor on violence

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 6 (ANI): Security Advisor to the Manipur government, Kuldiep Singh on Saturday said that the number of confirmed deaths in the violence is about 28-30 but the government has to verify it further.

Security advisor Kuldiep Singh said the state government is verifying the deaths due to the violence. As of now the confirmed deaths are 28-30.

"...The confirmed death cases are 28-30. We are further verifying. As and when we get it verified and find out that it is because of the violence, we will confirm it", Singh said.

Singh added that in many claims, more than 54 people have been said to have died, which is being officially verified.

Giving details of the skirmish on Friday, Kuldiep Singh said, "Yesterday there was a skirmish. Army column had to open fire. Today morning, three bodies have been found there."

He said that the identity and community of those of whose bodies were found are being verified.

Talking about the security arrangements in the affected areas, Singh said, "...Army & Forces are addressing problems & Exec Magistrates, Sr officers of Police, Paramilitary & Assam Rifles trying to outreach in far-flung areas...84 arms surrendered till now & 10 people arrested today."

Further, Singh said, "The situation is under control in the entire area of Imphal, but Churnchandpur, Moreh and the surrounding border areas are still disturbed. Force has been deployed in all the areas, but few incidents are happening towards Foothill."

He also added that the presence of mischievous elements was rumoured to reach many places including the Border Security Forces (BSF) camp and DC camp in Churnchandpur.



Apart from this, the advisor and DGP Manipur have called a video conference meeting of all District Magistrates and SPs to review the situation in the state.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday decided to postpone the NEET (UG) examinations to be held in centres in violence-hit Manipur on Sunday till a later date.

This comes after Union MoS for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, keeping in view the current situation in Manipur, wrote a letter regarding rescheduling the NEET (UG) 2023 examinations.

"This is to inform you that the NEET (UG)-2023 Exam has been postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination centres in the State of Manipur and their exam will be held at a later date. The candidates are also being informed through automatic call and email," it read further.

Speaking on the development, Singh said that keeping a view of the current situation in Manipur, he had requested to postpone the examinations.

"I had requested them [NEET authority] to postpone the exam, in the current situation. The new date of the exam will be fixed. A total of 8751 candidates were scheduled to appear at the two centres in Manipur," he told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the National People's Party-led Meghalaya government on Saturday held a meeting to review the status of the ongoing evacuation process of its students from the violence-hit State. The meeting was chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh held an all-party meeting to review the situation.

The meeting follows violence that erupted in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes in a few districts of the northeastern State amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. (ANI)

