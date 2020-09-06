Number of containment zones past 1,000 in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The number of containment zones across the national capital has crossed 1,000 mark.

Delhi currently has 1,076 containment zones.

This is for the first time when Delhi has witnessed such a large surge in the number of containment zones.

Meanwhile, Delhi COVID-19 case tally reached 1,91,449 with 3,256 new cases and 29 deaths reported on Sunday, said Delhi Government.

The numbers of active and recovered cases are 20,909 and 1,65,973, respectively. Death toll rises to 4,567, according to the Delhi Government.

As many as 9,217 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 26,829 Rapid antigen tests have been conducted today in the national capital, said Health Department, Government of Delhi.

So far, 17,80,512 tests have been conducted so far and Tests Per Million (TPM) stands at 93,711. (ANI)









