Number of coronavirus cases in South Korea hovers around 30 for second consecutive day

Seoul [South Korea], April 12 (ANI): Even as the number of coronavirus cases in the country hovered at 30 for the second consecutive day on Saturday, South Korea has decided to use electronic wrist bands on self-isolation violators.

According to a report by news agency Yonhap, the health authorities are still staying vigilant over cluster infections as well as new cases coming from overseas.

The agency, citing Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), reported that 30 new cases, detected Friday and slightly up from 27 a day ago, brought the total infections to 10,480.

"It's true that the daily number of new cases is sliding, but we should not let our guard down. There could be a 'silent case' that has yet to be detected. We must stay alert by better monitoring patients and conducting more tests," KCDC Deputy Director Kwon Jun-wook was quoted as saying.

The country has so far conducted virus test on 510,479 people. The virus which originated in China's Wuhan last year has infected over 1.5 million people worldwide. (ANI)

