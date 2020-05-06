Number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi doubling in 11 days: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that 5,104 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital so far and added that the number of cases is doubling in 11 days.

"There are a total number of 5,104 positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi, of which 206 cases were added yesterday. There were no new deaths yesterday. However, 92 people are currently in ICUs and 17 people on ventilators," Jain said while speaking to reporters here.

He said that 1,468 patients, which is 31 percent of the total, have recovered after treatment.

"The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is at 11 days. A few days ago, the doubling rate was at 13 days and now it is at 11 days. There were many pending reports of test which has come now, spiking the figure as a result," Jain said.

"There was a time when the doubling rate had reached 4-5 days. We will be a little more comfortable when the rate reaches 20 days," he added.

The Minister said that people coming to Delhi from other states will have to go through a medical test and added that they will be kept under home or institutional quarantine.

Speaking about crowds at liquor shops across the city, he said, "Social distancing should be observed outside liquor shops. Actions are being taken to ensure that social distancing is maintained there. If it is not followed, we will look into what can be done. If shop owners are negligent, their shops can be sealed." (ANI)

