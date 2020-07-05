Number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals down, 9,900 beds free: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the number of coronavirus patients in the hospitals has "gone down" and added that 9,900 COVID beds are now free in the national capital.

He also claimed that a large number of people are also getting cured of the infection at home in Delhi.

"Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2,300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6,200 to 5,300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free," the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has reached 94,695. Out of the total cases, 26,148 are active, 65,624 have been cured and 2,923 have died so far after contracting the infection. (ANI)

