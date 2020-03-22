Number of COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi reaches 27

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital has risen to 27 till Saturday.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, the number of COVID19 positive cases in Delhi is 27. Out of the positive cases, some are currently admitted in various hospitals, whereas five have been discharged, one person has migrated out of the country and one person has lost his life.

The bulletin said, "Orders have been issued under Epidemic Regulation Act that any gathering (social/cultural/political/religious/academic /sports/seminar and conferences is restricted to a maximum of five persons in NCT of Delhi till March 31, 2020."

"Orders have been issued on March 20 under the Epidemic Regulation Act for immediate suspension of all services/activities in departments/organizations of GNCT of Delhi other than those included in the list of essential services, till March 31, 2020," it said.

The 24x7 control room numbers for COVID-19 are 011-22307145, 011-22300012, and 011-22300036.

The bulletin added, "Total 661 passengers are under quarantine at different government facilities. Till date, 208265 passengers from COVID-19 affected countries have been screened at Delhi Airport and placed under surveillance. 6626 passengers from affected countries were screened today. 10,475 passengers are under home quarantine as on date." (ANI)