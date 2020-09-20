Number of doubtful voters in Assam in Foreigners Tribunals is 83,008: MHA

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday said that pending cases of doubtful voters in Assam in Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) are 83,008 and the number of people declared as foreigners in Assam from the year 2015 to June 30, 2020, are 86,756.



In response to a question raised by TMC MP Saugata Ray, Rai said in a written reply in Lok Sabha, "At present Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) are functioning only in the state of Assam."

"Government of Assam has informed that pending cases of doubtful voters in Assam in FTs are 83,008 and the number of people declared as foreigners in Assam from the year 2015 to June 30, 2020, are 86,756," he added. (ANI)

