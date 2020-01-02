Number of infant deaths least in past 6 years in Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the number of infant deaths has steadily been declining in the state and that the figure is currently at its lowest in the past five to six years.

"The number of infant deaths in the state is the least now as compared to the last 5-6 years. The situation has been improving for many years. Excellent medical arrangements are available in the hospitals," Chief Minister Gehlot told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, an official from the hospital in Kota said that three more children died on the first two days of the new year, taking the toll to 103.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is still working towards reducing the Infant Mortality Ratio (IMR) and the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR).

He also said that he has invited Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to come and inspect the situation by visiting Kota personally so that he can see the facilities in the hospital.

In a series of tweets, Gehlot said that a visit to the hospital in Kota will clarify the situation for the people.

"I telephoned Central Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Ji and requested him to visit Kota personally so that he can see the best of facilities and proper management by the state's Health Department and get himself apprised of the facts," said Gehlot.

"Harsh Vardhan Ji is himself a doctor. If he visits the hospital in Kota, it will also clarify the situation for the people, who are giving reaction mischievously, knowingly, unknowingly and also innocently," added he.

As per a government report, at least 91 infants lost their lives at the government hospital in Kota in December last year, following which Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is being targetted by the BJP and other opposition parties in the state. (ANI)

