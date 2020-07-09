Number of people infected with COVID-19 through contact increasing in Kerala: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that Kerala has recorded 339 new cases of COVID-19 and added that the number of people infected with the virus through contact is increasing.

On Thursday, 149 patients under treatment have recovered.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased to 6,534 of which 2,795 are active cases, he said.

"The rate of infection is going up and along with that, the number of people infected with the virus through contact is also increasing," he said.

"Of the cases confirmed today, 117 are those who came back from abroad and 74 from other states. 133 are cases of local transmission and there are seven cases where the source of infection is not known," the Cheif Minister said.

In addition, four healthcare workers were also infected, three in Thrissur district and one from Idukki district. One BSF personnel in Thrissur district, a Defence Service Canteen employee from Kannur district and two ITBP personnel in Alappuzha district were also among those infected.

The district-wise figures of those who tested positive are 95 persons from Thiruvananthapuram, 55 in Malappuram, 50 from Palakkad, 27 in Thrissur, 22 from Alappuzha, 20 in Idukki, 12 from Ernakulam, 11 from Kasargod, 10 in Kollam, eight each from Kozhikode and Kannur, and seven each in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Wayanad.

There are currently 1,85,960 people in quarantine in different districts of the state, 1,82,699 under home or institutional quarantine and 3,261 in hospitals. 471 people were admitted to the hospital today.

"There is an increasing likelihood of multiple clusters being formed in the cities leading to super spreads. We see this happening in Poonthura in our state. According to a new report by the World Health Organization, the risk of contracting the disease has increased dramatically. Therefore, the gathering of people cannot be allowed under any circumstances. People should live in places with good air circulation and proper ventilation. To identify more cases, the number of tests being conducted has been increased significantly," the Chief Minister said.

In the last 24 hours, 12,592 samples were analysed. A total of 3,07,219 samples have been sent for testing and the results of 4,854 samples are yet to come. In addition, 66,934 samples were collected from high-risk priority groups as part of Sentinel Surveillance and 63,199 samples were negative.

Today, six new places were designated as hotspots while two were exempted. There are presently 181 hotspots in Kerala. (ANI)

