Number of positive coronavirus cases rises to 236: ICMR

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): The number of positive coronavirus cases in the country rose to 236, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Friday.

Earlier today, the Union Health Ministry said that the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.

A day after his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the threat of the pandemic is common for all states and underscored the need for Centre and all States to work together.

While addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Our experience of Janata Curfew will help us chart the way ahead for tackling coronavirus in India," he had said. (ANI)

