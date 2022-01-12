Number of SFI workers' murder won't come one-third of total KSU workers killed, alleged K Sudhakaran

Kannur (Kerala) [India], January 12 (ANI): Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran on Tuesday claimed that the number of workers from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) murdered will not come to one-third of the total Kerala Students Union (KSU) workers murdered.

He further claimed that the SFI has made college campuses the centre of violence across the state "Is it a part of Former Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan or Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's policy," he asked.



The statement of the leader came after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders alleged that Congress was becoming more violent after K Sudhakaran became Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president following the murder of SFI activist and engineering student Dheeraj in Idukki on Monday.

"I am asking that SFI has made the college campuses across the state the centre of violence. Is it part of the policy of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan or Pinarayi Vijayan? If we take the number of campus murders in the state, the number of SFI workers murdered won't come the one-third of total KSU workers murdered. Who has the responsibility for these murders? The hostels of all colleges have been changed into the office of SFI goons," he told the media persons in Kannur.

"The college where the violence occurred also comes under the custody and control of SFI. In connection with the college election, outsiders are camping in the hostel for the last ten days. The leaders of CPI(M) who were the spoke persons of violence and politics and had made campuses and all political spheres as the centre of violence have no rights to accuse any political party leaders in Kerala," he added. (ANI)

