Nun rape case: Kerala HC admits survivor's appeal, sends notice to Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 6 (ANI): Kerala High Court has admitted an appeal filed by the State Government and the survivor nun seeking to quash the order acquitting Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the nun's rape case.

The Court also issued notice to Franco Mulakkal.



Earlier on January 14 this year, the Additional District and Sessions Court, Kottayam acquitted Franco Mulakkal, former head of the Latin Catholic diocese of Jalandhar, from the case.

The complaint was filed by a nun wherein she alleged that she was raped 13 times by Mulakkal between 2014 and 2016 when he was a bishop in the Missionaries of Jesus, Jalandhar diocese.

The complaint was filed on June 27, 2018, and Franco Mulakkal was arrested on September 21 on charges under 7 IPC sections including rape. The trial in the case began in November 2019. (ANI)

