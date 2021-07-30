Nurse arrested for allegedly beating up 2-month-old boy in Delhi hospital

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): A nurse at a hospital in the national capital was arrested on Friday after she allegedly beat up a two-month-old and inflicted severe injuries on him.

According to police the nurse employed at a hospital in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar was arrested based on a complaint by the infant's father.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara R Sathiyasundaram said the arrested nurse was identified as Somayya (24).



"It's suspected that she was drunk on the night of the incident", police added stating that as per allegation the nurse used to frequently get drunk on the job.

According to complainant Sabeeb (28), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, his wife had delivered twins in May and one of his sons who fell sick was admitted to the hospital in Vivek Vihar in the national capital on July 18.

The man said that on July 24, he received a call from the hospital informing him about injuries sustained by his son.

When Sabeeb enquired about the injuries, the doctor allegedly threatened him. He said he was appalled to see that his son had suffered a fracture in his hand and his face had become swollen.

Also, Sabeeb said that CCTV footage from the room where his son was admitted showed that around 4 am on July 24, a nurse was seen thrashing his son. Sabeeb approached police on July 27 and after an enquiry, Shahadra Police registered an FIR under section 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of JJ Act. (ANI)

