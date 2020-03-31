Nurse in Panchkula tests positive for COVID-19

Panchkula (Haryana) [India] Mar 31 (ANI): A nurse has tested positive for COVID-19, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Panchkula, on Tuesday.

"One staff nurse of a hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula has tested positive for coronavirus. She has been admitted in the isolation ward," said the CMO.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases has touched 22 in the state.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported over 1,251 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus, including 32 deaths. (ANI)

