Nurses at AIIMS Trauma Centre take pride in serving society during crisis, give psychological support to COVID-19 patients

By Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): It is not only medical care that the give to COVID-19 patients, sometimes they also need to provide them psychological support. The female frontline workers posted at AIIMS Trauma Centre say that they try to keep the patients motivated towards their path of recovery and have satisfaction of serving the society at a time of crisis.

Pooja Sethi, a nursing officer deputed at the AIIMS trauma centre, is staying away from her family as her father is an asthmatic patient.

Recalling case of a female patient who was continuously crying to go back to her family, Pooja said they try to create homely environment in such situations as they are the only ones to take care of them.

"At such a time, we have to create a homely environment for them because we are the only close ones to take care of them," Sethi told ANI.

"We motivate them to have food, take proper medicines for their speedy recovery. Such patients need psychological support," she added.

Sethi said they too are scared of the deadly virus but patients trapped in fear and panic were of utmost importance.

"It is our responsibility to heal patients and give them psychological stability. Till the time, I cannot go home, these patients are my family," Sethi said, expressing pride at serving the society in this time of crisis.

"Patients here are under complete isolation. It is not a normal ward where relatives or family members of patients can come. There are no visiting hours for family members. So we try to encourage the patients and tell them that they are safe here with us."

Ramandeep Kaur, a senior nursing officer, says there are six COVID-19 patients at the AIIMS trauma centre. While three patients are on the ventilator, the other three patients are in the ward.

Kaur said that she was afraid and worried about being infected in the beginning when she got to know about her COVID-19 posting.

"But thanks to AIIMS webinars, especially kept for nurses to learn how to protect themselves, my fear has gone. It has been many years that I am a nurse but I had never thought in my life that I would have to wear PPE to offer comfort to the patients," she said.

When Ramandeep got to know that she has a covid19 posting, she asked the Nurses Union President for accommodation because she is staying in a hostel with three other girls.

"I cannot put others lives at risk. So I have been given accommodation by AIIMS. Once the COVID-19 pandemic gets over, I want to go back to Punjab to my family whom I have not met for over three months," she said.

Vaishali Sharma, a nurse posted in ICU to look after heart patients, is being trained for her next posting in the COVID-19 unit as a coronavirus warrior.

Harish Kajla, President of AIIMS Nurses Union, said that people should motivate healthcare workers and government should support them fully so that they can perform their duties in the best possible way.


